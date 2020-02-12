Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.14-4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,674,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

