Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98 to $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.14 billion to $4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.98-1.10 EPS.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,401,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

