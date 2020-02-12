Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $15.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.56 million and the highest is $15.99 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 million to $52.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.45 million, with estimates ranging from $45.39 million to $49.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

