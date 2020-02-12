Aragon Price Up 9.7% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $152,449.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00007937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,223,226 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitfinex, Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap, Liqui, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

