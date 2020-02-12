ARAW (ARAW) Hits Market Cap of $6,335.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a total market cap of $6,335.00 and $155.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 77.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.60 or 0.06023067 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024813 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00121257 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

