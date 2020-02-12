Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

ARBB stock traded up GBX 85 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,080 ($14.21). 67,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,270.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,238.07. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.