Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Cfra

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cfra from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 851,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,157. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,413,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,644,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,157,000 after acquiring an additional 83,438 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

