Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Archrock to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AROC stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Archrock has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

A number of research firms have commented on AROC. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

