Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 95.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arco Platform stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

