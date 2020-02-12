Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Ares Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,435. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

