Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 2,099,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,846. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

