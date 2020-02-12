Argus Increases L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $255.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Argus from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.25.

NYSE LHX opened at $226.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.39. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

