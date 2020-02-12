Arjuna Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arjuna Capital lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.0% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $319.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.