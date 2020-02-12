ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 3.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. 513,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,698. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $58.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

