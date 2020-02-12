ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $184.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

