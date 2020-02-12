Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Several research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

