Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Short Interest Up 28.8% in January

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at $2,904,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

AFI stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

A number of research firms have commented on AFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong Flooring from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

