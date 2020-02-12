Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $21,800.00 and approximately $486.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,351.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.02619117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.35 or 0.04589894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00792286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00915999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00117923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009837 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00707816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,604,775 coins and its circulating supply is 3,560,232 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.