Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROW shares. BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.