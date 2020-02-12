Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 260.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

