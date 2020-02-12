Artfinity (AT) Market Cap Tops $2.66 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. Artfinity has a market cap of $2.66 million and $7.88 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artfinity has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,501,561 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

