Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 193.28% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

