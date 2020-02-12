ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,000 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.10% of ASE Technology worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.