ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million to $1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.11 million.ASGN also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.02-1.09 EPS.

ASGN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

