ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.02-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.61 million.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. 351,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,221. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

