Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $56,200.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

