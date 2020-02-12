ASOS (LON:ASC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,478.33 ($45.76).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,528 ($46.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,268.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,907.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In related news, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

