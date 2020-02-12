Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. 15,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,514. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.