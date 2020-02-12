Associated British Foods’ (ABF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

ABF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Associated British Foods to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 3,125 ($41.11) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,936.82 ($38.63).

Shares of ABF stock traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,666 ($35.07). 690,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,638.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,429.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00.

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

