Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Assured Guaranty worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In other news, CFO Cary D. Baetz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.34 per share, with a total value of $609,615.74. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 367,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,760,067.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 86,256 shares of company stock worth $3,643,027 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.