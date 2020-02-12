ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.39 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

