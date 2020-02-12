Atheios (ATH) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a total market cap of $9,116.00 and $73.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.