Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.03561239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00248101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00142818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.