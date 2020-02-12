ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 235,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ATN International stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.60. 51,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. ATN International has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a PE ratio of 6,060.00 and a beta of 0.28.

ATNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ATN International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ATN International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

