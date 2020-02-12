Atonomi (ATMI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $34.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market cap of $138,249.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

