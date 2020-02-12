AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. AtriCure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

