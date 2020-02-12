AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 173,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

