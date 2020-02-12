AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,749,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,005,200. The company has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

