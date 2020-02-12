AT&T (NYSE:T) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about AT&T (NYSE:T) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AT&T’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 31,286,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,479,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

