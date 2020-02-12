Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $28.31 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

