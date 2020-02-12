Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Update

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUBN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. 2,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921. The stock has a market cap of $208.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.43. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

