Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,838.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 155,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 111.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 89.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOLD remained flat at $$59.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

BOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

