AudioCoin (ADC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. AudioCoin has a total market capitalization of $203,620.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049411 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00068237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00082626 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,415.74 or 1.00400972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000653 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.