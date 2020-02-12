Aurora 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.75 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $16.59 million and $4.75 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00046567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.90 or 0.05967511 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00056632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00120354 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

