Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

