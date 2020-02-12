Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 576.69 ($7.59).

AUTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 579.40 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 548.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 444.50 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

