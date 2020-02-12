Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.03. 2,597,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.07 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.