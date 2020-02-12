AutoNation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,834 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,210% compared to the average volume of 140 call options.

NYSE:AN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 55,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,834. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

