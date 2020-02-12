Avalara Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,243 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,405% compared to the average daily volume of 149 put options.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.02. 26,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $94.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,109 shares of company stock valued at $7,742,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

