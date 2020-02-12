Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.83.

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after acquiring an additional 387,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 166,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,272,000 after acquiring an additional 162,413 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $53.94.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

